Liz Sugg

The sight of aircraft flying overhead is one we are all familiar with.

But they are being joined in the skies by a growing number of drones. Earlier this week, a PwC report showed that drones could be worth £42bn to the UK economy by 2030.

The technology involved in these remarkable devices is constantly evolving, and the ways they can be used, by both businesses and public services, are developing quickly. If PwC’s assessment is correct, drones alone would add two per cent to the UK’s gross domestic product, leading to new jobs, investment, and opportunities.

Read more: Drones could add £42bn to UK economy by 2030

Already, drones are delivering blood, surveying disaster zones around the world, assisting in construction and maintenance, and helping police forces to keep us safe. We’ve seen amazing footage from drones on TV programmes such as Blue Planet.

Earlier this month the Maritime and Coastguard Agency used drones in a series of search and rescue scenarios, showing how they could save lives in the future.

Delivery companies are exploring their potential, from bringing life-saving aid to disaster zones, to dropping off parcels and food takeaways at home. A drone taxi service was even demonstrated in Dubai last year.

And data from the World Intellectual Property Office shows that the number of drone-related patents filed last year has quadrupled, so there is plenty more to come.

The benefits that these devices will bring are significant and incredibly wide-ranging. But in order to fully harness their potential, we must take steps to ensure that they are used safely.

Along with the success stories, we have seen concerning examples of near misses involving drones and aircraft. A drone can cause damage to windows and engines on aircraft, putting passengers at risk.

The latest figures from March showed that these incidents have tripled in the last two years. In one incident at Heathrow at the start of this year, a drone missed a passenger plane by barely more than the length of a bus.

While the vast majority of drone users fly their devices safely, it’s vital that we take action to keep up with the technology and make sure passengers are protected – and this week the government introduced new laws on drone flying to keep people safe.

These new measures will restrict all drones from flying above 400ft and stop users from flying them within a kilometre of airport boundaries. Taking these steps will significantly reduce the chance of drones clashing with planes and helicopters in the sky, protecting those on board. We also want to improve safety and accountability by requiring that all drones over 250g are registered and identifiable, while users will have to take a simple online safety test.

We know that there are thousands of drone users and model aircraft flying associations across the UK who are flying responsibly, and these changes will help them to ensure that they can continue to enjoy flying safely.

We are at an exciting juncture in our skies. The challenge will be harnessing the potential that drones can bring, while keeping passengers, pilots and the public safe. These new laws will help us achieve just that.

Read more: UK drone rules set safety tests with unlimited fines for failing to comply