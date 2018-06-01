Liz Duff, Dino Myers-Lamptey

Could the BBC and ITV’s joint venture to run UKTV take on rivals like Netflix and Amazon?

Dino Myers-Lamptey, UK managing director at MullenLowe Mediahub, says YES.

The five main public service broadcast channels have been sustaining a huge attack by streaming and subscription services – not forgetting the epic on-demand box set. Netflix is generating an estimated revenue of £8.7bn, versus the combined revenue of the BBC and ITV of approximately £7.5bn.

However, the numbers show who is commanding the greater audience. Of the UK’s top 500 programmes of 2017, all but two were BBC and ITV properties.

While Netflix is a huge disruptor, the irony is that it is the BBC’s iPlayer that can be largely held responsible for delivering the technology that paved the way for this competition.

The BBC and ITV certainly have the talent and ability to create content that rivals the likes of Netflix, but they’ll need to get aggressively competitive if they are to remain on the same global playing field, and be able to provide the frictionless offerings that make their disruptive challengers so appealing. Collaboration may be the way forward.

Read more: ITV and BBC in talks over UKTV joint venture

Liz Duff, head of media and investment at Total Media, says NO.

A collaboration between UK broadcasters to combat the threat of US streaming platforms isn’t a new concept.

Project Kangaroo (an online venture between ITV, Channel 4, and BBC Worldwide) was scuppered by the Competition Commission in 2007, and a tie-up between the BBC and ITV has been mooted since 2016, with no real sign of progress.

Unfortunately, it feels like in 2018, the BBC and ITV are too late to the party for a new joint venture to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon.

Viewers who are switching away from the linear TV model are attracted by the user experience and different content that these streaming services offer, so it’s difficult to see what the BBC and ITV would offer as a compelling alternative.

Add to this the challenge of how the endeavour will be monetised, and it seems like there may be more barriers than benefits.

Read more: ITV upbeat as broadcaster shrugs off advertising woes