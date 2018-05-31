Oscar Lopez

Embattled Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is likely to be unseated tomorrow, after Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez secured enough votes for a motion of no confidence over a corruption case.

Sanchez, who has received the backing of six parties to secure 180 votes in parliament, is set to become the country’s next prime minister

The no-confidence vote is set to be held tomorrow, and, if the Basque Nationalist Party holds to their promise to support Sanchez’ motion, will mean the end for Rajoy’s rule.

Sanchez has accused Rajoy of failing to take responsibility for allegations of corruption against the ruling party, after a former treasurer was given a 33 year prison sentence for fraud and money laundering.

The corruption scandal follows a tumultuous year for the Spanish leader, who has also faced heavy criticism over his handling of the Catalan independence referendum.

Rajoy’s departure would follow turmoil in Italy, which only barely averted its own political crisis after its anti-establishment political leaders reached a deal to form a coalition.

Shortly before securing the Basque support, Sanchez had encouraged Rajoy to resign and avoid the humiliation of becoming the first Spanish prime minister to lose a no-confidence vote.

“Are you ready to resign?” Sanchez told Rajoy. "Resign today and leave by your own will. You are part of the past, of a chapter the country is about to close.”

However, the Spanish leader, who was absent from the afternoon session of the debate today, has ruled out resigning.