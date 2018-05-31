Oscar Lopez

The leaders of Italy’s anti-establishment parties, the League party and Five Star Movement, have said that "all conditions have been met" to establish a governing coalition.

The agreement between Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio averts the prospect of a new snap election which has rattled global markets in recent weeks.

The two leaders have named law professor Giuseppe Conte as their choice to remain Prime Minister and lead the coalition government.

“These are the last hours of work to put together the government, and we’re doing all we can to get it done,” the League’s Salvini had written earlier today on Facebook.

The two party leaders met for several hours in parliamentary offices in central Rome before reaching an agreement.

The new deal will see Di Maio take on the role of industry minister and Salvini interior minister, while little-known economics professor Giovanni Tria will take over the pivotal economy ministry job.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella had earlier torpedoed an initial attempt by the League and Five Star to form a coalition, rejecting their candidate for the economy portfolio, 81-year-old economist Paolo Savona, who has spoken out against the euro single currency.

Global financial markets have been recovering over the past two days after tumbling earlier this week over the prospect of a new Italian election dominated by debate over Italy’s future in the euro zone.