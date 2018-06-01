Rebecca Smith

Eyebrows were raised yesterday when Transport for London revealed it paid out more than £50m in so-called “golden goodbyes” to departing staff last year.

With TfL facing its fair share of financial troubles, the bumper payouts are not a good look.

Mayor Sadiq Khan was quick to announce a probe into senior staff severance pay across the General London Assembly. However, it is worth remembering the origin of TfL’s layoffs.

On becoming mayor, Khan pledged to reorganise “a flabby TfL”, and find “major efficiency savings”, with TfL shedding management layers to save £800m a year.

He had a point. But surely that was the time, back in 2016, for City Hall to take a thorough look into the cost of high level severance packages. In other words – before the bill starts to accumulate, rather than after it's hammered your coffers.

It seems foresight eluded them. Back to the present day, and though the capital’s transport body is struggling with cuts to the funding it receives from Whitehall, that is not the only reason for its troubles. A recent audit of TfL’s results, conducted by Big Four accountancy giant EY, said the organisation had “a challenging future” due to a myriad of factors including “mayoral priorities”, and the need to fund ongoing capital projects.

Those mayoral priorities include a greater emphasis on air quality, healthy streets and accessibility.

Such ambitions are admirable. The capital’s transport network is still light years from where it needs to be to call itself accessible, and air quality is a growing concern among Londoners.

However, Khan’s priorities come at a cost. A report by an independent advisory group says a change of focus could result in big transport projects being delayed due to unavailable funds.

We all want London to be a cleaner, greener, and even more prosperous city with fast, modern rail lines such as Crossrail and Crossrail 2, and extended Tube services such as a Bakerloo Line that delves further into the south east. It’s just increasingly hard to see how the numbers add up, especially with a fall in passenger numbers despite Khan’s partial fare-freeze.

TfL needs to be strict with its priorities, and strict with its budget. Getting everyone on the same page, while reining in pay and payouts, would be a good start.

