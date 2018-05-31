Torjus Roberg

Tech company Google will now offer a solar power service that allows users to find out how much money they would save by switching to solar panels by measuring solar potential.

The project, which is in cooperation with energy company E.ON, is called Project Sunroof and uses data from Google Earth and Maps to determine savings.

Released originally in the US in 2015 to test the accuracy of the technology, the online service is now available in the UK. German software company Tetraeder was also involved in developing the technology.

At the moment, the service is only available in certain regions of the UK including Birmingham, Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Reading and some parts of London.

E.ON said: “We have joined forces with Google to bring their Project Sunroof technology to our solar calculator.”

“In specific areas of Britain, you will be able to see the amount of sun that hits the roof of your home. We can then accurately calculate the savings you could make by installing solar panels.”

The solar calculator lets you put in your address and it calculates your savings estimate based on factors like roof area, angle, sun positioning and weather data.

According to the director of new markets at the Solar Trade Association Leonie Greene, solar powered homes are becoming increasingly mainstream with more than 800,000 homes in the UK already taking advantage of the renewable technology.

Greene also said that the cost of equipment and installation had been reduced drastically over the last few years and that good quality panels are available from around £5,000.

