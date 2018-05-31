Lucy White

More than €1bn (£880m) was wiped off Deutsche Bank's market value today, after it emerged that its US subsidiary had been labelled a "problem" by a US federal agency.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which is aimed at maintaining financial stability, shifted the US unit of Germany's biggest lender to a "problem list" saved for banks with weaknesses that seriously threaten their viability.

The Deutsche Bank subsidiary was also labelled as "troubled" by the Federal Reserve, the US's central banking system, last year, reports claimed today. Deutsche Bank's share price slumped by more than seven per cent.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, but said that the ultimate parent of its group was "very well capitalised and has significant liquidity reserves".

"We have previously indicated that our regulators have identified various areas for improvement relating to our control environment and infrastructure," a spokesperson added.

"We are highly focused on addressing identified weaknesses in our US operations."

The FDIC revealed last week that the number of banks on its problem list fell from 95 to 92 over the first quarter of 2018, but the total assets held by these banks increased by around $42bn – which roughly matches the assets owned by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

Banks end up on the list if they perform poorly in a so-called "Camels" rating, which looks at capital, assets, management, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk.

The news will cause yet another headache for Deutsche Bank's new chief executive Christian Sewing, who is under pressure to make a number of changes at the lender. Investors have raised concerns about management churn and the sprawling scale of its investment bank, where 7,000 jobs have recently been axed.

Previous chief executive John Cryan was unceremoniously dumped earlier this year by Paul Achleitner, the bank's chair, as he seemed unable to cut costs and stem three consecutive years of losses.

Over that time, Deutsche Bank's share price has plummeted almost 70 per cent.

"Arguably the most surprising thing is that it’s taken this long," said Neil Wilson, an analyst at Markets.com, of today's share price crash.

"The more Deutsche Bank skids lower the more it is a bid target. Ultimately the way things are going it could get absorbed by a leaner and fitter rival.

"Commerzbank is a contender but might not be big enough. Barclays, which overlaps in the investment banking arena, is another potential partner and one that could help drive down the cost of capital."

The group's US operations have fallen foul of regulators in the country before, for financial reporting inadequacies, failing stress tests, and not adequately tightening their controls on currency trading, money laundering, and restrictions on speculative investments outlined in the Volcker rule.

