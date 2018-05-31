Alexandra Rogers

Aerospace manufacturer Meggitt has landed a $50m (£37m) deal with budget airline Wizz Air to supply it with the brakes and wheels for its A321neo aircraft.

The contract will begin in 2021. Wizz Air tied up a deal with Airbus for 146 new aircraft worth over $17.2bn, with deliveries starting in 2022, with the majority of the aircraft set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, following the delivery of 110 Airbus A321neo that Wizz Air ordered in 2015.

Wizz Air has also committed to buying 110 of the aircraft and has an option for 90 more.

Meggitt chief executive Tony Wood said: "Meggitt is proud to be pairing our NuCarb technology with the A321neo aircraft for our launch customer, Wizz Air. This agreement builds on our existing partnership with Airbus to bring state of the art technology to the A321neo aircraft programme.

"We are grateful for the trust Wizz Air has placed in Meggitt following their rigorous selection process which further underlines the performance and operating cost benefits of our innovative aircraft braking technology."

