Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover professional services, legal eagles and renewable energy. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

GHD Advisory

GHD Advisory, a part of leading global professional services company, GHD, has appointed Tim Mawhood to lead the growth of the GHD Advisory Infrastructure, Investment & Economics services (IIE) in the EMEA region. Beginning his career in the Royal Navy, Tim has since worked in the finance, oil and gas and supply chain sectors, before specialising in infrastructure advisory. With over 20 years of business management and consulting experience, he has advised on infrastructure transactions for major global investment funds, and developed strategic policy and plans for public and private sector clients. GHD is expanding its operations in EMEA with the launch of IIE an infrastructure consultancy service, advising clients with services such as regulatory advice, strategy, business case, logistics, policy and due diligence for major asset transactions.

CM Murray

Specialist employment and partnership law firm CM Murray has launched a non-contentious partnership practice focused on advising professional services firms and their partners, with the appointment of Zulon Begum from Addleshaw Goddard, who joins as a partner. The new practice is an expansion of the firm’s specialist employment and partnership law team. Zulon Begum has been described as an “outstanding rising star” by Chambers UK. Having initially qualified as a corporate lawyer, Zulon’s particular focus is on transactional work and she has played a key role in a number of high-profile professional service firm mergers, both national and international. Zulon acts for clients in diverse sectors, including law firms, accountants, architects, real estate consultants, patent attorneys, insurance/reinsurance brokers, private equity and hedge funds. She is regularly called upon to advise senior management in professional services firms on a broad range of sensitive and strategically important issues.

Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP, a privately owned leading global renewable energy company, has appointed Mike Roney to the position of non-executive chairman. Mike will join the company’s board effective today. Mike brings extensive experience in executive management and corporate governance. He was very successful as chief executive of Bunzl, a multinational FTSE 100 company, for more than 10 years and led the company during a time when the its market capitalisation more than tripled. Previously, he was CEO of a joint venture between Goodyear Tire and Sumitomo Rubber, based in Brussels, Belgium. In addition, he has broad and deep knowledge of corporate governance in public companies in both the UK and the US.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.