Thursday 31 May 2018 5:09pm

Unilever boss likely to stay in top job for longer than expected

 
Alys Key
The Powerful And Influential Attend Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting
Polman suggested an internal candidate would be a good replacement for him (Source: Getty)

Unilever's boss has played down rumours of his impending exit and encouraged the firm to find an internal successor for his job.

Speaking to brokerage Bernstein, chief executive Paul Polman said there was no set date for his departure.

He could even stay long enough to see the firm through its 2020 targets, due to ongoing issues which is is "probably better-placed for finishing".

His comments come after it was reported in November that Unilever had appointed an executive search firm to seek a possible replacement for Polman.

At the time it was understood that Polman could head for the door within 18 months, but this now looks uncertain.

Polman added that he hoped the consumer goods giant could promote an internal candidate to replace him. "We have some very good people that can follow me," he said.

Unilever shocked investors earlier this year with its decision to move its HQ out of London and settle in the Netherlands.

The move attracted criticism for Unilever's apparent lack of engagement with shareholders. It has even caused furor in the Dutch parliament, after it emerged that a tax cut may have enticed Unilever to ditch London.

