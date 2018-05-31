Felix Keith

Women’s football in this country is in a good place at the moment. Powered by increased professionalism, better facilities, higher standards, bigger player profiles and an ever-growing public interest, the sport has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

The Lionesses’ runs to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and 2017 European Championship and current second place in the world rankings is mirrored by positive growth at grassroots level. In short, the sport is on an upward curve across the board.

But the time has come to jump into the unknown. The domestic competition has been restructured by the Football Association, with a new pyramid from tier one down to tier four taking effect for the 2018-19 season.

West Ham have joined the top tier Women’s Super League, which has expanded to 11 teams, while Manchester United have ended a 13-year absence from the sport by committing a reported £5m to a new side entering the Women’s Championship.

Kate Brazier, the FA’s head of women’s leagues and competitions, described the decision, taken in September, as a “landmark moment” for the sport. The move comes under the wider remit of the FA’s Gameplan for Growth, which aims to double participation at grassroots level, double the fan base and help England’s national team achieve success.

Greater competition, better players, more fans and better commercial viability were all promised when the re-structure was announced. So, what’s not to like?

Despite the positivity, there is hard work to come in the future and plenty of unanswered questions in the present. While the WSL as a product has seen continued improvement over the last couple of years – shown by Chelsea and Manchester City’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season – question marks remain off the pitch.

The FA has effectively asked clubs to run their business at a loss in the short term in the hope of trying to achieve growth further down the line. The start of that plan has arrived with this restructure and it’s not an easy prospect.

Brazier said in September the aim was to make the rebranded Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship commercially viable and ultimately achieve self-sustainability. That’s a tricky target, according to football finance expert Simon Chadwick.

“Women’s football is going to have to work harder than its male counterpart, as there are unlikely to be any overseas investors seeking to plough money into the sport,” he says. “It will have to think strategically and creatively to build the kind of platform that will enable it to sustain itself in the long-term.”

The nuts and bolts of growth, in terms of revenue, boil down to three types of income: match day, broadcasting and commercial. The difficulty is that all three are inextricably linked. The FA needs to knock over the first domino and hope others will fall.

“Match day income is holding its own,” says Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool. “But ticket prices are cheap and there is little evidence that clubs can charge more as games do not sell out.”

WSL attendances were down 11 per cent last season compared to the previous campaign, and with that stumbling block in the way the FA needs to start elsewhere. An area where they could make a real statement and get the ball rolling is with sponsors.

Currently, the FA’s flagship women’s league is without a title sponsor for the forthcoming 2018-19 campaign. Marzena Bogdanowicz, the FA’s head of marketing and commercial for women’s football, told the BBC in April that they were in no rush to find one, preferring to take their time and wait for the right one.

Lisa Parfitt, managing director of sports marketing company Synergy, believes the FA has a lot to offer a sponsor. “I think the WSL, for the right brand, is one of the best and most interesting opportunities on the sports market at the moment,” she says. “It’s interesting because the previous structure hasn’t really helped the league from a marketing and commercial perspective, so there’s a lot of area for growth.”

Chadwick, professor of sports enterprise at Salford University, says the FA needs to get its brand proposition right to attract prospective sponsors. However, Maguire warns that sponsors might be lukewarm until another aspect falls into place.

“It is a buyer’s market at present,” he says. “The success of sponsorship would be linked to television exposure.”

And therein lies another issue. The FA have a contract with the BBC and BT Sport for coverage of the women’s game across WSL, Women’s FA Cup and all internationals up until the 2020-21 season, but viewing figures remain modest; BT Sport saw an increase from 46,000 to 103,000 peak viewers over the last year.

With this uncertainty over interest, Chadwick thinks the FA should think outside the box and target their key demographic through other means.

“There are doubts about the audience’s appetite for viewing football on television,” he says. “So women’s football is probably best advised to look at other digital platforms through which to distribute its content, like social media.”

“The FA should consider getting into partnership with schools and junior teams to build interest in the women’s game,” adds Maguire. “The young have repeatedly shown a willingness and enthusiasm to embrace new ideas.”

Outside-of-the-box thinking appears to be the order of the day at the FA. With sponsors, broadcasters and an audience to woo, they will need plenty of it if the restructuring is to prove a success.