Number of private landlords leaving UK rental market soars

Oscar Lopez

The number of private landlords leaving the UK’s rental market has soared in April, according to lettings group Arla Propertymark.

In a further sign that Britain is turning away from the private landlord model, Propertymark found that letting agents in April saw the highest number of landlords selling their buy-to-let properties since records began in 2015.

The number of landlords exiting the market rose to five per branch, the group said, up from four in March.

However, demand for rental homes has increased, with the number of prospective tenants registered per member branch increasing by nine per cent.

The figures from Propertymark come after data from the National Landlords Association (NLA) released earlier this month showed that 380,000 buy-to-let landlords are looking to offload their property in the next year.

The NLA data showed that around a fifth of the UK's landlords are looking to sell, and that nearly half (45 per cent) of those selling would be offloading a flat or apartment.

However, despite the potential flood of properties, rents in the UK are still going up, according to Propertymark, with the number of tenants experiencing rent hikes increasing to 26 per cent in April – the highest since September 2017.

This is despite the fact that the number of rental properties available remained unchanged.

David Cox, Arla Propertymark Chief Executive, said: "The barrage of legislative changes landlords have faced over the past few years, combined with political uncertainty has meant the buy-to-let market is becoming increasingly unattractive to investors.

“Landlords are either hiking rents for tenants or choosing to exit the market altogether to avoid facing the increased costs incurred.”



