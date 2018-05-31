Legal & General investment boss Zinkula to step down next year

Josh Mines

Top City investor Mark Zinkula will step down from his role as chief executive of Legal & General's investment arm in August 31 next year when he retires, the company confirmed today.

Zinkula was appointed boss of Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) in March 2011, and is one of the best known investment chiefs in the square mile.

The American investor is currently advising the government on protecting the UK's asset management sector from the effects of Brexit.

"Leading LGIM over the past several years, a period of significant transformation and growth, has been a real privilege," Zinkula said.

"We are well positioned for the future and I believe next year will be the right time to step down. By giving notice now, we will have ample time to plan for my successor."

Nigel Wilson, group chief executive of Legal & General added:

Mark is and has been a first class chief executive of LGIM and a terrific colleague. I look forward to working with him in this next phase, building on this success, and in due course the appointment of his successor. Mark truly espouses Legal & General's culture and values and we will miss him.

LGIM said it would start the process of finding Zinkula's replacement "in due course."