Transport for London (TfL) has issued travel advice for the two June strikes planned by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and train drivers' union Aslef, warning of no service on the Jubilee Line.

TfL said if the planned action on Wednesday 6 June and Thursday 14 June goes ahead, there will be no service on the Jubilee Line, while the District Line customers would experience delays "throughout the day".

The capital's transport body has said all other Tube lines will operate "as normal", but has advised customers to allow more time to complete journeys, and change to a different line where possible if they usually opt for the Jubilee or District.

Extra buses will be run along key routes to help Londoners get around, though TfL has also warned these are expected to be "very busy".

Busier stations

Stations expected to be busier than usual because of the Jubilee troubles include West Hampstead Thameslink, Hendon, South Hampstead, West Ham and Stratford.

The impact on District Line customers in central London is not expected to be too disruptive, as TfL anticipates running a normal service on the Circle Line, with regular services between Gloucester Road and Tower Hill.

However, there will be bigger gaps between trains going to all western branches of the District Line via Earl’s Court and east of Tower Hill. There will be no services to Kensington (Olympia), though London Overground and Southern services will be calling at the station as usual.

Customers for Heathrow should use the Piccadilly Line and or TfL Rail/Heathrow Connect services from Paddington and Ealing Broadway.

TfL travel ambassadors will also be at key locations to provide travel information and advice for affected customers. More details can be found here.

New timetable row

The row comes after the unions said drivers aren't happy over the imposition of new timetables which they say are overriding current rostering agreements.

Aslef drivers walk out on parts of the District Line on the same dates in a separate dispute over the handling of a driver's reported safety breaches.

Nigel Holness, TfL’s director of network operations for London Underground, said:

In both of these disputes we have adhered to the strict agreements and policies we have with our trade unions. This action is completely unnecessary and I apologise to customers for the disruption that it will cause. I call on the unions to continue working with us for the benefit of our customers and our staff and to call off these strikes.

