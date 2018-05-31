Catherine Neilan

Global markets fell this afternoon, after the White House confirmed the European Union, Canada and Mexico would face steel and aluminium tariffs from midnight tonight.

Officials failed to reach a deal to avert the levy before the exemption expires, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters on Thursday. The exemption was set to expire on Friday.

"We look forward to continued negotiations, both with Canada and Mexico on the one hand, and with the European Commission on the other hand, because there are other issues that we also need to get resolved," Ross said.

He added they had "made some progress," but not enough to warrant a new exemption.

That means from tonight all steel products entering the US will face a 25 per cent tariff, while aluminium will be hit with a 10 per cent duty.

The news pushed markets - already jittery as a result of the political chaos in Italy and Spain - into negative territory.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is currently down 0.13 per cent, while Spain’s Ibex is 0.2 per cent lower and Germany’s Dax is down 0.75 per cent.

The FTSE 100 has fallen since the news broke but is still just in positive territory, up 0.085 per cent for the day.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 145 points or 0.62 per cent.

The EU has already threatened reprisal tariffs, which could tip the US into another trade war. It is already on the brink of one with China over country-specific tariffs aimed at redressing the trade imbalance.

Back in March, trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said her tit-for-tat list included iconic US products such as Levi jeans, bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.

She also questioned whether Trump's tariffs were "WTO compatible."

As a result, she said the EU was appealing to the World Trade Organisation, potentially alongside other affected countries, but said the bloc was ready to impose retaliatory tariffs as a "quicker" measure.