Uber has applied for an 18-month licence as it battles for the right to keep operating in the capital.

The request for the permit was made in April at a series of pre-hearings before Uber tries to convince Transport for London (TfL) to renew its licence at an appeal in the High Court in June.

It is understood the company chose an 18-month licence over a lengthier five-year permit to prove it was in a state of constant review. Uber has been keen to show it is changing its ways after TfL revoked its licence on the grounds it was "not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence". It said Uber's approach and conduct demonstrated "a lack of corporate responsibility".

Since then, Uber has made a series of changes to the way it does business. In March the company changed its app in London to make clear to passengers that all bookings are accepted by Uber London and not individual drivers.

It also started reporting serious incidents to the Metropolitan police, introduced and 24/7 support hotline and dropped its opposition to TfL's plans to introduce English language tests for drivers, in the first sign of a softening in relations between the two sides.​

Uber suffered another blow to its operations earlier this month after its application to renew its licence in Brighton was unanimously rejected by the council.

Brighton & Hove City council’s licensing panel decided against renewing Uber's licence in the city on the grounds it was not satisfied the taxi-hailing app was a "fit and proper person" to hold an operator’s licence.

A spokesperson for Uber said: “This is a disappointing decision for the thousands of passengers and drivers who rely on our app in Brighton and Hove. We intend to appeal so we can continue serving the city.”​

