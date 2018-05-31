Alexandra Rogers

The roll-out of electric trains along the upgraded Gospel Oak to Barking rail line has been pushed back to this summer owing to delays with the supplier.

Electric trains were supposed to hit the track in early 2018, before being pushed back to the spring.

However, the company supplying the brand new trains, Bombardier, have had a number of software issues that have dragged out the testing of the trains.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, admitted in his response to Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon that the trains won't be rolled out until the summer.

Read more: £130m Gospel Oak to Barking upgrade goes off track as delays build

Declining to give a precise date, Khan said: "I am very keen to see new London Overground trains in service on the Gospel Oak to Barking line as soon as possible, especially as Londoners have been very patient whilst the electrification works by Network Rail have been taking place.

"Network Rail is still finalising the necessary safety testing for the newly-electrified line to allow the new trains to operate. The delivery of the new trains has also been delayed slightly by Bombardier Transport due to the need for further software development.

"I have asked Transport for London to continue to work closely with Bombardier Transportation and Network Rail to ensure the new trains are able to enter service later this summer."

The electric trains are the final part of the £130m Gospel Oak upgrade, which began in June 2016. The physical works of the project have now been completed, but were themselves delayed a number of times after a number of the structures carrying the overhead lines were incorrectly designed and couldn't be installed at the planned locations. Further delays were caused by late delivery of materials and structures.

The costs of the project spiralled to £171.9m as a result of the delays, up from an original figure of £133.2m.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham council, said: “Coming on the back of the announcement of a delay with the Barking Riverside Overground, this is another slap in the face for the residents of Barking and Dagenham.

“Moving the completion dates of this project tells a lot about the contractors managing it and in future, may need us to look very closely into how these private sector contracts are awarded and managed.”

Read more: TfL faces 'challenging future' and may have to halt more projects