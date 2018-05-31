Outgoing RBS finance head could be in line for HSBC job

James Booth

Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) chief financial officer could join rival HSBC after his shock resignation yesterday.

Ewen Stevenson resigned from RBS yesterday on the day of its annual general meeting after four years with the bank.

The Times reported that he has interviewed at HSBC to replace its finance director Iain Mackay.

It said that chairman Mark Tucker had interviewed several candidates and that Stevenson was a frontrunner for the role.

Stevenson joined RBS in May 2014 after 25 years at Credit Suisse. He helped lead the turnaround at the bank alongside chief executive Ross McEwan, who arrived six months earlier.

McEwan was made chief executive of RBS in October 2013. He joined the bank in 2012 from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where he was group executive for retail banking for five years.

Stevenson’s resignation came as a surprise yesterday with RBS announcing that he was leaving to take a job outside the bank, but not confirming what it was.

The bank said Stevenson will remain in place to oversee a handover of his responsibilities and said his departure date would be confirmed in due course.

It said that a search for his successor would start immediately.

McEwan’s future at RBS has recently been the subject of speculation, but he told radio station LBC earlier this month that he planned to stay until 2020.

RBS and HSBC declined to comment.