Josh Mines

WPP chairman Roberto Quarta has been thrown a lifeline as one of the City's most influential advisory groups told shareholders to vote in favour of reinstating him.

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said that support for Quarta was "warranted", despite some concerns around transparency after WPP failed to disclose the findings of an internal investigation into alleged financial misconduct on the part of former chief executive Martin Sorrell.

"It appears that WPP has adequately responded – aside from the minimal public disclosure – to allegations implicating the founder/CEO," ISS wrote in a report.

"There is sufficient evidence of a functioning board and of appropriate due process having been observed.

"Given the board's response and its actions after the departure of Sir Martin Sorrell to manage the company and the transition to new top management, it is considered to be in the best interests of shareholders to have continuity in the leadership of the board at this time."

The report added that investors supported WPP's remuneration plan, although it also said: "Sir Martin Sorrell has been treated as a good leaver for the purposes of his outstanding LTIP awards. Given the unclear nature of his departure, a question can be raised as to whether this was appropriate."

Quarta oversaw the dramatic exit of long-term chief executive of the company Martin Sorrell in April, but has faced criticism from proxy adviser Glass Lewis, who earlier in May recommended voting against WPP's chair at the company's annual meeting.

A top 10 shareholder, Aberdeen Standard Investments, was also revealed to be in talks with WPP on improving its practice.

Sorrell has firmly denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

The news follows the former WPP adman announcing huge plans to take on a firm called Derriston Capital to build into a "next generation" marketing services group on Wednesday.

Shareholders will vote on Quarta's future on Wednesday 13 June.

