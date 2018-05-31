Emily Nicolle

As Telegram’s dispute with the Russian government over privacy laws continues, CEO Pavel Durov has revealed that Apple has prevented Telegram from updating globally ever since Russia asked Apple to remove the service from its stores.

While Russia only represents just seven per cent of Telegram’s user base, Durov has said that the tech giant has rendered the messaging service unable to update its offering via the Apple app store for any user, which is now inhibiting Telegram’s ability to provide a stable service.

On his official Telegram channel, Durov said: “Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country.”

“As a result, we’ve also been unable to fully comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for our EU users by the deadline of 25 May 2018. We are continuing our efforts to resolve the situation.”

The move to ban Telegram last month in a hearing inside a Moscow court was approved within just 18 minutes. At the time the app had an estimated 9.5m users in Russia, with a further 200m users worldwide.

The ban came about after media watchdog Roskomnadzor sought to limit access to Telegram, after the firm failed to give Russian FSB security services access to encrypted messages under President Vladimir Putin’s 2016 anti-terror laws.

Two protest rallies were organised in Moscow this month against the government’s so-called internet censorship. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.