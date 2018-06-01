Rebecca Smith

Delayed plans for Crossrail 2 are at risk of being shunted further back, which could cause severe overcrowding at stations in the capital by the 2030s.

Transport for London (TfL) has said in its recently published annual report that construction of the £31bn railway "could start in the early 2020s and the railway could be operational in the mid-2030s".

That revised time pushes back the original proposals that envisaged the railway being up and running for the early 2030s to help boost capacity on London's transport network.

TfL has already submitted a revised business and funding case for the government to review, after the Department for Transport (DfT) said London had to meet half the costs of the project during construction rather than over the lifetime of the project.

But the DfT thinks costs can be trimmed further to get "an affordable scheme that is fair to the UK taxpayer", and last year commissioned an independent funding review, which now is not expected to be wrapped up until the autumn.

TfL had hoped to start a public consultation on the route this year, but the Department for Transport won't consider one until the independent review has deemed the funding plans a success.

The pile up in delays is putting the pressure on delivery of the new railway to be timed to relieve congestion in London.

The plan for the railway, which would link National Rail networks in Surrey and Hertfordshire with a tunnel from Wimbledon in the south to Tottenham Hale in the north, was to have its construction lined up for HS2's development at Euston.

Current plans have penned the second phase of HS2 completed in 2032-2033, so if the construction of Crossrail 2 gets pushed back until the mid 2030s, or later still, the railway will not be on time to help alleviate crowding from the expected rise in passengers.

Crossrail 2 boss Michele Dix has warned London won't be able to cope with the surge in passenger numbers brought by the second phase of HS2, without the additional support provided from Crossrail 2.

London's former deputy mayor for transport meanwhile, said Crossrail 2 will make HS2 services in London viable.

According to TfL's own analysis, some 17 Underground stations also face severe overcrowding by the early 2030s, and will be in line for regular closures and one-way systems without more capacity by the 2030s.

Michele Dix, TfL’s managing director for Crossrail 2, said: "We remain on course to deliver Crossrail 2 in the early to mid-2030s, when crowding on London’s transport network will reach operationally challenging levels."

She added:

In response to the government's call to make Crossrail 2 more affordable, we have been continuing our work to reduce the cost of the scheme through savings in the design and delivery, in order to ensure best value for money. We have been working closely with the Department for Transport on the proposals and are assisting with the independent affordability review, which is currently underway. Subject to the outcome of the review, we will submit an updated strategic outline business case to the DfT with a view to then moving forward with the next stage of public consultation in 2019.

