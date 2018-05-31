James Booth

The euro recovered from its recent woes today on the back of strong eurozone inflation figures and increased optimism about the Italian political situation.

New figures showed that eurozone inflation was expected to be 1.9 per cent in May, up from 1.2 per cent in April, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

At the time of writing one euro was worth $1.1698, marginally up from its opening price of $1.1665 and a significant improvement on its monthly low of $1.154 which it reached on Tuesday.

Worries about fresh Italian elections had battered the euro earlier this weak with fears such a vote would effectively be a referendum on Italy’s euro membership.

However, the improved prospect of Italy's populist parties putting together a coalition government calmed these fears.

Market analyst at CMC Markets David Madden said the inflation figures pointed to increased demand.

“Eurozone inflation surged from 1.2 per cent to 1.9 per cent this month, which easily topped the 1.6 per cent that economists were expecting. Even the core inflation figure saw an improvement on the month, and this points to firmer demand,” he said.

Energy had the highest rate of inflation at six per cent, reflecting increased oil and gas prices, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco on 2.6 per cent, services on 1.6 per cent and industrial goods on 0.2 per cent.

David Cheetham chief market analyst at XTB online trading said that if inflation stays at this level the European Central Bank (ECB) may begin to think about tightening monetary policy.

“The reading is now almost back at the two per cent ECB mandate and should it sustain around these levels over the summer then it could well start to impact the bank’s policy and speed-up the process of monetary tightening,” he said.

Connor Campbell a financial analyst at Spreadex said he would have expected the inflation data to have more of an impact on the euro.

“The single currency failed to get much of a boost from the Eurozone inflation figures. May’s overall flash estimate came in higher than expected, and oil-boosted, 1.9 per cent against the 1.2 per cent seen in April; strip out the surge in the price of the black stuff and the core reading also rose faster than forecast, hitting 1.1 per cent for the first time since last August. Yet that core figure is still way off the two per cent target set by the ECB,” he said.