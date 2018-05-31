Rebecca Smith

The Met Office has issued a warning for rain in London and the South East, warning thunderstorms are likely to produce "torrential downpours" and flooding in some places.

From 4pm on Thursday 31 May to 9am Friday 1 June, a yellow rain warning has been put in place, with the heavy thunderstorms expected to cause flooding in some places and lightning strikes.

The Met Office has also warned fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, "causing a danger to life".

An amber warning is in place for South West England, Wales and West Midlands, while Oxfordshire, Hampshire and West Berkshire have been included in the more severe warning too.

The Met Office said of the worst hit areas:

Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, delays and some cancellations to train, bus and air services are likely.

It has also warned for spray and sudden flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with some communities "likely to become cut off" if roads flood.

Power cuts are also on the cards, while other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, due to the bad weather.

Early afternoon thunderstorms on the Thursday are expected to merge together and produce larger areas of thunderstorms, according to the Met Office.

This will lead to torrential rain with 30-40 mm of rain possible in an hour and a good chance of as much as 60-80 mm rain in two to three hours in some places. Frequent lightning and large hail are also being forecast.

