Lucy White

Sembcorp, the Singapore-headquartered energy company which runs operations in Teesside and Suffolk, has today swooped on a UK power company.

UK Power Reserve (UKPR) generates low-carbon power to supply to the UK market, and runs large battery storage plants which can capture energy generated inconsistently and hold it to release at suitable times.

Sembcorp coughed up £216m for the equity in the business, giving UKPR a total enterprise value of £340m.

Private equity firms Inflexion and Equistone had bought UKPR together in 2015, and nabbed a strong return from the sale today.

"UK Power Reserve has been a pioneer in the sector taking advantage of the rapidly changing market," said Inflexion's Simon Turner.

"In our two and a half year partnership, we worked closely with the entrepreneurial management team to double UKPR’s headcount and portfolio, whilst simultaneously quadrupling its revenue."

The Solihull-based business now employs 150 staff and generates revenue of more than £80m. Its capacity has more than trebled to over 500MW – enough to power 375,000 homes in local communities – delivered from 32 rapid-response power stations across England and Wales.

Turner credited "changing market dynamics" such as the growth in intermittent renewable energy generation, the closure of existing conventional plants and the rise of electric transport with helping to drive the business forward.

Equistone's Phil Griesbach added: "In UK Power Reserve we saw an entrepreneurial management team capable of seizing upon fundamental changes caused by the shift towards renewable energy sources and rapidly scaling the business to meet the consequent demand for flexible power generation."

Sembcorp plans to develop a further capacity of 480MW by 2019, including 120MW of battery storage assets.

Tim Emrich, one of UKPR's co-founders, is set to step down as chief executive as chief commercial officer Sam Wither takes over.

Equistone and Inflexion were given corporate finance advice by RBC and legal advice by Addleshaw Goddard.

