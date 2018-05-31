Alexandra Rogers

Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) have said they are "extremely sorry" for the misery that new timetable changes have caused for thousands of passengers over the last 11 days.

The network in and out of London has been dogged by delays, cancellations and overcrowding, with some passengers complaining of late amendments to the timetable and some services disappearing altogether.

GTR, which runs the Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express services, started warning passengers of the changes in April, saying it was likely there would be some "teething problems".

However in its apology it admitted things had "gone wrong".

"We are again extremely sorry to all passengers affected by recent disruption, and are setting out how we’re going to improve the service for our customers as quickly as possible," it said.

The changes were introduced to increase capacity for another 40,000 passengers as well as an increased frequency of trains. Network Rail, which manages the network, usually finalises any timetable changes 12 weeks in advance, but late engineering works meant the train companies only had three weeks' notice.

"Whilst circumstances differ across the country, this meant that train companies had much less time to prepare for the new timetable which required trains and drivers to run on different routes.," it said. "The differences between the timetables submitted and those approved created a requirement for training that had not been anticipated. This meant that the necessary specialist training was not able to be completed in time for drivers to learn new routes and for operators to address all the logistical challenges."

Network Rail and GTR said they were "urgently working" on plans to reduce disruption and give passengers as much notice as possible on when trains were running.

They said as a result of the scale of disruption they were reviewing how timetables are introduced.

The outgoing chief executive of Network Rail Mark Carne said the hold up in finalising the timetable had been "particularly hard for both Northern and GTR to absorb."

He added: "We are all firmly focussed on fixing this issue as quickly as possible to give passengers the reliable service they need and deserve. At the moment, in some parts of the country, that simply isn’t happening and for that I’d like to wholeheartedly apologise.”

The joint apology comes one day after the transport secretary, Chris Grayling, lay the blame for the chaos firmly at Network Rail's door.

In a letter to MPs, he said: "Network Rail's system operator division is responsible for taking all planned timetables and making sure that the plans for the whole network are workable and do not create conflicts between different types of service. If they are unable to do so to the expected timescales, it causes chaos for the train companies."

The CEO of GTR, Charles Horton, said: “We fully understand that passengers want more certainty and are working very hard to bring greater consistency to the timetable as soon as possible. We will also be working with industry colleagues to establish a timetable that will progressively deliver improvement.”

