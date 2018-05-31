Thursday 31 May 2018 11:32am

Uber is in talks to team up with rival Waymo on self-driving tech, says CEO

 
Emily Nicolle
Khosrowshahi remains confident that Uber and Waymo can get past their differences
Khosrowshahi remains confident that Uber and Waymo can get past their differences (Source: Getty)

Ride-hailing firm Uber is now in talks with Alphabet’s autonomous driving firm Waymo on a possible future together using Uber’s taxi app despite its previous rivalry, its CEO said last night.

Speaking at a conference in the US, Dara Khosrowshahi said that Uber’s relationship with Waymo has been improving since the outcome of a legal dispute over trade secrets in February, which saw Uber pay Waymo $245m (£184m) in shares.

The lawsuit followed the career change of one of Waymo’s former engineers, who later became chief of Uber’s own self-driving car project and reportedly took with him thousands of confidential documents.

Read more: Uber fired the head of its self-driving car project. Here's why

Waymo itself plans to launch a ride-hailing app-based service using its autonomous driving technology this year, and already holds a partnership with Lyft, another Uber competitor.

“We’re having discussions with Waymo. If something happens, great. If not, we can live with that, too,” Khosrowshahi said.

Read more: Look, no humans! Google's self-driving car fleet hits roads without drivers

The CEO believes that Waymo will want to partner up with Uber to access its large network of smartphone users, as self-driving tech becomes more widespread among the industry. Uber’s own plans to develop autonomous driving have been on hold after a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles occurred earlier this month, but is planning to restart operations soon.

