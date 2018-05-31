Alys Key

John Lewis is heading south of the river for the first time, with a brand new department store in Croydon town centre.

The four-level shop will incorporate a Waitrose on the ground floor and cover 165,000 square feet of space.

The new store is part of a £1.4bn plan to redevelop The Whitgift Shopping Centre in Croydon town centre.

Two of the biggest retail landlords in the UK, Hammerson and Westfield, have teamed up to spearhead the development.

A new M&S branch will also be part of the redevelopment, alongside 300 shops, 1,000 new homes and a cinema complex.

"John Lewis is the most requested addition to the town centre and its arrival will ensure Croydon’s future as the retail and leisure capital for South London," said John Burton, head of development at Westfield Europe.

The retail regeneration is part of a wider £5.25bn project to rejuvenate Croydon and add new jobs and homes in the town.

But Croydon commuters will have a bit longer to wait for their John Lewis fix. Building is scheduled to get underway in 2019 at the earliest.

