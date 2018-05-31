Lucy White

The UK Treasury has appointed Jonathan Haskel, a professor of economics at Imperial College Business School, to the Bank of England's interest rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Haskel is to replace Ian McCafferty, who will come to the end of his second term on 31 August. McCafferty was one of the more hawkish members of the MPC, and has voted to raise rates at the committee's last two meetings.

As a new member, Haskel will be appointed for a three-year term. Out of the five people shortlisted for the MPC vacancy, the Bank of England – which has previously been criticised for a lack of diversity in its senior ranks, and currently has only one women sitting on the nine-strong MPC – ended up with the only man.

A panel comprising Clare Lombardelli and Richard Hughes from the Treasury and Dame Kate Barker, an external member of the MPC from 2001 to 2010, interviewed a number of candidates and made recommendations to the Chancellor Philip Hammond.

"I am delighted to welcome Jonathan Haskel to the Monetary Policy Committee and am very much looking forward to working with him," said the Bank of England's governor Mark Carney.

"His broad academic experience and the depth of his knowledge on productivity and innovation will be hugely valuable to the Committee as we seek to promote the good of the people of the United Kingdom by maintaining monetary stability."

Haskel, who holds a PhD from the London School of Economics, will continue to teach part-time at Imperial.

