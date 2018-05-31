The Hut Group vows to stay private as headcount doubles

Alys Key

Online beauty and wellbeing business The Hut Group has reported a jump in sales and profits in a year which saw it almost double its headcount.

The company has made a series of acquisitions in the past year, and now plans to further expand the business with a £600m banking facility.

The figures

Sales jumped 47 per cent to £736m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased by 38 per cent to £69m.

The group spent £164m on acquisitions, including its buyout of beauty brand ESPA and Australian website RY.com.au.

Its workforce almost doubled to over 4,000 people, and it expects to create another 2,000 jobs next year. Work on a new head office at Manchester Airport also began last year, with the goal of housing 10,000 employees.

Why it's interesting

The Hut Group is one of the biggest private companies based in the UK. With high cash generation, boss Matthew Moulding told City A.M. that there are no plans to go public any time soon.

"For us being private is quite a privilege," he said. "Some people measure success on whether you IPO or not, we see it differently [...] management have got total control of the business."

He added that The Hut Group is not interested in selling up to other companies, even though it gets approaches "all the time".

What The Hut Group said

In a statement, chief executive Matthew Moulding said:

“With our growing, talented workforce, our leading brands and our cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, we look forward to a further year of growth in 2018.”

