Brussels has risked ramping up tensions between the EU and Italy's populist parties once again, with an MEP suggesting officials could "march into Rome" to take control of the country's finances.

The country has been plunged into turmoil since the weekend, after attempts to form a coalition collapsed after President Sergio Mattarella vetoed their choice of 81-year-old eurosceptic Paolo Savona as finance minister.

The two anti-EU parties, Five Star and the Northern League, have been trying to form a coalition since March’s general election. But this week's chaos has been playing havoc with the markets both in Europe and further afield.

Speaking on German TV last night MEP Markus Ferber said the Troika that had intervened during the Greek debt crisis - the EU Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - could be called on again if a eurosceptic government is formed.

“The worst case scenario would be Italy goes bankrupt. Then the Troika would have to march into Rome and take over the Treasury," he said. "But Italy's debt would blow Europe's borders. "

„Dann müsste die Troika in Rom einmarschieren und das Finanzministerium übernehmen. Aber Italiens Schulden würden Europas Grenzen sprengen.“ CSU-Europaabgeordneter @MarkusFerber über die Gefahr der Italien-Krise. @heutejournal pic.twitter.com/HHLrq79o89 — Stefan Leifert (@StefanLeifert) May 30, 2018

Earlier this week EU budget commissioner Günther Oettinger suggested that the markets might force the voters to move away from their support of the parties.

He told Deutsche Welle​: "My concern and expectation is that the coming weeks will show that developments in Italy's markets, bonds and economy will become so far-reaching that it might become a signal to voters after all to not vote for populists on the right and left.

"That has to do with the possible government formation. I can only hope that this will play a role in the election campaign and send a signal not to hand populists on the right and left any responsibility in government."

European Council President Donald Tusk slapped down his intervention at the time, tweeting that all EU institutions should "respect the voters".

He added: "We are there to serve them, not to lecture them."