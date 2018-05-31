The last piece of scaffolding has only just gone on Big Ben

Catherine Neilan

Big Ben sounded its last chimes before the start of a major refurbishment programme nearly a year ago. But the conservation team has only just put the last piece of scaffolding up.

The moment is being heralded as a major milestone, and celebrated with a rooftop "topping out" ceremony, 98 feet above ground. The ceremony included bagpipe music and an evergreen bough being attached to the scaffolding.

Ian Ailles, director general of the House of Commons said: “The steel structure encasing the Elizabeth Tower consists of nearly 24,000 elements, weighs 800 tonnes and has taken just over a year to complete. Despite a complex programme and challenging weather conditions earlier this year, we are on schedule, to the credit of all those working on this much-loved landmark and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Tower.”

Paul Hamer, chief executive of Sir Robert McAlpine, the construction firm behind the project, added: “As one of Britain’s most iconic buildings, it is a privilege to be entrusted with the preservation of the Elizabeth Tower. We are proud to help keep this landmark a centrepiece of our country’s rich heritage through our skills and technical excellence and celebrate this milestone in the conservation work.”

Work includes conserving the stonework and cast-iron roof, as well as dismantling the Great Clock piece by piece with each cog examined and restored.

The four clock dials will be carefully cleaned, the glass replaced and the hands conserved.

While the Great Clock and the dials are undergoing conservation, the dials will be covered, although one working dial will remain visible consistently throughout the works.