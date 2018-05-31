Bank of England figures show consumer credit rebounding in April

James Booth

The Bank of England (BoE) has reported that consumer credit jumped in April by £1.8bn, above the six month average of £1.3bn.

The BoE’s latest monthly money and credit statistical release showed consumer credit grew by £1.8bn, having increased by just £400m in in March, the smallest increase since November 2012.

However, April mortgage approvals stayed largely flat at 62,455, a slight dip from the previous month when there were 62,802.

They are now 23.2 per cent below their long-term average of 81,404.

Approvals have been on a slight downward curve since hitting a six-month high in January of 66,890.

The number of remortgaging approvals was also broadly unchanged on 46,189, down slightly from 46,917 in March.

#UK | APRIL MORTGAGE APPROVALS: 62,455 V 63,500 ...approvals still just above the 60k level which is generally considered the level consistent with stable house prices. pic.twitter.com/ZWBjTXRe6i — Ioan Smith (@moved_average) May 31, 2018

Samuel Tombs chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said that BoE’s money and policy committee (MPC) had held back from increasing interest rates partly because of March’s weak unsecured borrowing data.

He said: “The rebound in unsecured lending in April, following the smallest increase since November 2012 in March, should reassure the MPC that a downturn in consumers’ spending isn’t underway.”

However, he said the data was still consistent with an underlying slowdown in borrowing with the three-month average of £1.3bn below last year’s £1.5bn norm.

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club said: “Although largely unchanged, mortgage approvals remain steady, with consumers looking to benefit from near all-time low rates and competitive products.”