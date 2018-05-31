Alexandra Rogers

Heathrow is connecting further into China with the launch of new direct routes to two new cities but warned that capacity constraints still left it lagging behind its EU competitors.

From today, China Southern will now connect Heathrow to Wuhan, known as the "Chicago of China" and Sanya​, creating space for more than 6,000 metric tonnes of additional cargo capacity along with 110,000 new seats for passengers travelling to the region.

Three weekly services to Wuhan began yesterday. Two weekly scheduled services to Sanya will begin on 12 July.

The direct route to Sanya is a first for an airport in Europe, but Heathrow said the continent still had the competitive advantage, with rival airports able to connect directly to 10 other Chinese destinations including Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Kunming.

The launch of the new routes coincided with the carrying out of Heathrow’s export climate index for by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which revealed that £2.9bn worth of experts passed through the airport to non-EU destinations compared with the same quarter last year.

The airport also saw a growth in passenger numbers which it says is vital to its case for a third runway. MPs are due to vote on the project in just a few weeks' time.

"Combined with the index’s evidence that sea freight is declining, there is a risk that British exporters could look for alternative routes via European Hub airports to get their goods and services to long-haul markets," it warned.

Heathrow’s Chairman Lord Deighton urged said: “Our exporters know they are at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts, because Heathrow’s lack of capacity still means we are taking a limited and piecemeal approach to building long-haul trade routes.

“A third runway will better enable British exporters to compete on a global stage. "We urge the government to table its final national policy statement on expansion so that parliament can vote and we can get on and deliver it.”

