FTSE 100 firm Informa's £3.9bn UBM takeover cleared by UK competition watchdog

 
Josh Mines
London based firm Informa has had its deal with UBM approved by the competition watchdog (Source: Getty)

FTSE 100 publishing and events company Informa's £3.9bn takeover of conference organiser UBM has today been confirmed by the UK's competition watchdog.

The news rubber stamps the deal, which was agreed in January, and will create a UK leading business-to-business information service provider.

Informa confirmed in April that it had completed the regulatory process with bodies in China, Germany, Turkey and the United States, as the UK was left as the only country where the deal had not been signed off.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today said Informa's takeover of its rival UBM did not qualify for an investigation.

Under the arrangement, UBM stakeholders will receive 1.083 new Informa shares and 163p in cash.

Informa shares were trading 2.21 per cent higher this morning at 785.2p, while UBM shares were up 2.95 per cent at around 1,028p.

It follows news earlier this month that Informa's boss Lord Carter was facing a backlash over the company's three year exec remuneration plan, as an influential City advisory group told shareholders not to back the changes.

