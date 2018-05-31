Josh Mines

FTSE 100 publishing and events company Informa's £3.9bn takeover of conference organiser UBM has today been confirmed by the UK's competition watchdog.

The news rubber stamps the deal, which was agreed in January, and will create a UK leading business-to-business information service provider.

Read more: FTSE 100 firm Informa in talks to buy London events rival UBM in £3bn deal

Informa confirmed in April that it had completed the regulatory process with bodies in China, Germany, Turkey and the United States, as the UK was left as the only country where the deal had not been signed off.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today said Informa's takeover of its rival UBM did not qualify for an investigation.

Under the arrangement, UBM stakeholders will receive 1.083 new Informa shares and 163p in cash.

Informa shares were trading 2.21 per cent higher this morning at 785.2p, while UBM shares were up 2.95 per cent at around 1,028p.

It follows news earlier this month that Informa's boss Lord Carter was facing a backlash over the company's three year exec remuneration plan, as an influential City advisory group told shareholders not to back the changes.

Read more: City advisory firm tells Informa shareholders to turn down exec pay rise