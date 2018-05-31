Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) has "a challenging future" with its finances under pressure, and question marks over its ability to deliver projects within its available funding, according to new papers out today.

The capital's transport body faces a near £1bn operational deficit next year, which it has pledged to turn into a surplus by 2021/2022, while facing a reduction in grant funding from the government and the need to fund ongoing major projects.

Papers submitted for a meeting of the TfL audit and assurance committee next week say the organisation is running the risk of committing to projects "that it cannot deliver within its available funds, and that it will have to pause or stop projects when they are underway".

A report for the committee from the independent investment programme advisory group (IIPAG) said TfL's finances "are under greater pressure than at any time since IIPAG was formed in 2010".

The group noted that TfL has been tasked with slashing costs while still delivering hefty investments in London's infrastructure. The focus of the investments is also shifting, with a greater focus on air quality and accessibility.

The papers say the change in emphasis is introducing new risks to TfL. The investment programme group said it had noted a number of occasions noted where there is "a reluctance to face up to cost increases when projects are underway, or where funds are simply not available to deliver the preferred option and a decision to halt work is delayed and additional costs incurred".

Last year, TfL shelved two major upgrades planned for the Northern and Jubilee Lines to save £600m, citing a surprise fall in passenger numbers impacting its financial forecasts and causing a need to prioritise investments.

EY's annual audit of TfL's financial results for the year ended 31 March, also published today, said that while TfL has made "appropriate arrangements" to secure the effective use of its resources, it faces a number of tests.

It said:

We note that TfL continues to have a challenging future, as a result of continued reduction in grant funding, mayoral priorities, the need to fund ongoing capital projects, deliver cost savings, and deliver success in various commercialisation programmes, which will create continued pressure on liquidity.

The report said the transport body's external funding sources were subject to change, with big cost reductions planned over the next five year plans as TfL eyes achieving a surplus.

TfL's budgeting process has been described as "soundly based", while the report noted that planned passenger and revenue growth are at "the pessimistic range of forecasts", reflecting uncertainties in the wider economy which can have a hit on discretionary journeys.

A TfL spokesperson said:

We welcome IIPAG’s observations on our investment programme, which is seeing billions invested in improving London’s public transport and encouraging more walking and cycling to support the country’s economy. We have already put measures in place in response to their observations and are updating guidance on risk and contingency management across our investment programme as part of this year’s business plan update. This will help ensure improved transparency regarding risks and opportunities remain an integral part of how we prioritise investment across the network.

