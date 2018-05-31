IATA boss says airline profits will be lower than forecast in December

Alexandra Rogers

Profits in the airline industry are unlikely to reach levels that were anticipated in December, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

Alexandre de Juniac told reporters at a media event ahead of its annual meeting on Sunday that while profits were expected to be solid, the increase in the price of oil from its December level of $60 to $72 was driving up costs​.

Juniac said forecasts would be given in the coming week, but that they were likely to be lower than the $38.4bn in net profit he predicted for the industry in 2018.

On its website, IATA said the "big issue of the day" was infrastructure. "A global infrastructure crisis is being complicated by governments considering an acceleration of private sector involvement in airports," Juniac said.

It said that topics that would be raised at the AGM include sustainable aviation fuels, airport privatization, benefits and risks of tourism, gender equality, making the best use of data, next steps on aviation security, and preventing human trafficking.

Read more: The airline industry is on course for record profit in 2018