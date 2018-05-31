Alys Key

Poundland has become the centre of yet another Twitter controversy, but this time it's not the one in hot water.

The budget retailer has taken umbrage with Thameslink comparing poor service on the rail network to "Poundland cooking chocolate".

Poundland even threatened legal action against the travel provider. But Thameslink has now deleted the offending tweet and apologised.

Read more: Poundland follows up naughty elf campaign with risqué Easter adverts

The argument started when frustrated passenger Kevin tweeted a picture of a departure board showing delays and cancellations.

Why, Ambassador @TLRailUK , with this fine service you are really spoiling us. pic.twitter.com/RZP9E0yF7k — Kevin (@londonkro) May 30, 2018

"Why, Ambassador @TLRailUK, with this fine service you are really spoiling us," he wrote, referencing the 1990s adverts for Ferero Rocher chocolates.

Thameslink then replied: "Very sorry Kevin. Appreciate at the moment the service is less Ferrero Rocher and more Poundland cooking chocolate."

Austin Cooke, Poundland's retail director, responded with a statement saying Thameslink was "taking the chocolate biscuit" and had "no right to use our name to describe poor service".

"We served 8 million shoppers last week and didn't have to close any store due to leaves on the roof, the wrong kind of rain, or a shortage of managers."

Thameslink later deleted its original tweet and apologised.