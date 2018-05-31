Card Factory pushes ahead with store openings despite sales slip

Alys Key

Card Factory pledged to push ahead with its store opening plans today, despite a slip in comparable sales.

In a trading statement for the quarter ending 30 April, the card and gift retailer reported that group sales were up three per cent due to new openings, but like-for-like sales had decline by 0.4 per cent.

Ten new stores were opened in the period, and the group today reaffirmed a target of 50 new stores in the current financial year.

The continued rollout of the chain contrasts with a report released today, which warns that 2018 is on course to be worst year for retail closures since 2008.

"We have had a solid start to the year with further sales growth despite an ongoing sector trend of subdued footfall, which impacted the like-for-like performance," commented chief executive Karen Hubbard.

The update comes ahead of the group's annual general meeting (AGM) today, in which its chairman could face some investor unrest.

Earlier this week investor adviser service PIRC issued a note recommending shareholders oppose the re-election of chairman Geoff Cooper, on the basis that he is not considered to be independent.

