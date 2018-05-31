Rebecca Smith

A government-backed review into improving the number of women in senior leadership positions has revealed some of the worst explanations given by FTSE businesses for not appointing women to boards.

The reasons given by a range of FTSE 350 chairs and chief executives included that women "don't want the hassle or pressure", that they don't "fit comfortably into the board environment", and that "all the 'good' women have already been snapped up".

Business minister Andrew Griffiths said the explanations given revealed much more work was needed to improve representation on company boards.

10 of the worst explanations given I don’t think women fit comfortably into the board environment

There aren’t that many women with the right credentials and depth of experience to sit on the board - the issues covered are extremely complex

Most women don’t want the hassle or pressure of sitting on a board

Shareholders just aren’t interested in the make-up of the board, so why should we be?

My other board colleagues wouldn’t want to appoint a woman on our board

All the ‘good’ women have already been snapped up

We have one woman already on the board, so we are done - it is someone else’s turn

There aren’t any vacancies at the moment - if there were I would think about appointing a woman

We need to build the pipeline from the bottom - there just aren’t enough senior women in this sector

I can’t just appoint a woman because I want to

He said: "It’s shocking that some businesses think these pitiful and patronising excuses are acceptable reasons to keep women from the top jobs. Our most successful companies are those that champion diversity."

Chief executive of Business in the Community, Amanda Mackenzie, said the list of reasons "reads like a script from a comedy parody, but it's true".

"Maybe those that give credence to these excuses are the ones that are not up to sitting on boards and should move over: we are in the 21st century after all," she added.

The number of women on boards has more than doubled in the FTSE 350 since 2011 according to statistics from November, and during that time the number of all-male FTSE 350 boards also dropped steeply from 152 down to 10.

But chair of the Hampton-Alexander review, Sir Philip Hampton, said:

Around a third of FTSE 350 companies still have very few women either on their boards or in senior leadership roles. We used to hear these excuses regularly a few years ago, thankfully much less so now. However, leaders expressing warm words of support but actually doing very little to appoint women into top jobs - or quietly blocking progress - are really not much better.

The latest figures for the number of women on FTSE 250 boards will be published on 27 June and mark the halfway point of the Hampton-Alexander review, which got underway in November 2016.

