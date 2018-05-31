James Booth

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could launch a radical overhaul of the way banks operate overdrafts.

In its report on high-cost credit, published today, the FCA said the way that banks operate and charge for overdrafts needs “fundamental reform”.

It said that banks made an estimated £2.3bn in revenue from overdrafts in 2016 with 30 per cent of this from unarranged overdrafts.

The majority of unarranged overdraft charges are paid by 1.5 per cent of customers who pay around £450 a year in fees and charges, the FCA said.

The FCA has put forward a package of immediate reforms to overdrafts and also plans to look at the issue more widely in its upcoming review of the retail banking market.

Proposed reforms include mobile alerts warning of potential overdraft charges, stopping the inclusion of overdrafts in the term ‘available funds’, requiring online tools to make costs of overdrafts clearer, introducing online tools to asses eligibility for overdrafts and making it clearer that overdrafts are credit or borrowing.

It has also looked at the rent-to-own sector where it is proposing a cap on prices.

It said it had seen examples where people had paid over £1,500 for basic essentials like electric cookers which could be bought on the high street for less than £300.

The FCA is also examining proposals for reform in the home-collected credit sector and in relation to catalogue and store cards.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said: "Our immediate proposed changes will make overdraft costs more transparent and prevent people unintentionally dipping in to an overdraft in the first place. However, we believe more fundamental change is needed in the way banks charge customers for overdrafts. Given the size of the market our work here will be completed as part of our wider review into retail banking."