UK house prices haven't perked up yet this year, with the latest report from Nationwide saying they fell 0.2 per cent month-on-month, with annual house price growth now slowing to 2.4 per cent.

The dip in May makes it the third fall for house prices in the past four months. The average price of a property - when not seasonally adjusted - was £213,618 in May 2018, compared to £213,000 the month before.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said: “Annual house price growth has been confined to a fairly narrow range of c2-3 per cent over the past 12 months, suggesting little change in the balance between demand and supply in the market over that period. There are few signs of an imminent change. Surveyors continue to report subdued levels of new buyer enquiries, while the supply of properties on the market remains more of a trickle than a torrent."

Gardner added that further ahead, much depends on how broader economic conditions pan out, notably in the labour market, though also with interest rates.

He said:

Subdued economic activity and ongoing pressure on household budgets is likely to continue to exert a modest drag on housing market activity and house price growth this year, though borrowing costs are likely to remain low.

Dr Howard Archer, chief economic adviser at EY Item Club, said:

The housing market is struggling to gain traction amid challenging conditions and we suspect that any meaningful upturn will remain elusive over the coming months. We expect house price gains over 2018 will be limited to a modest two per cent. At this stage, we expect prices to rise no more than three per cent in 2019.

He added that housing market activity is expected to remain lacklustre as "the extended squeeze on consumer purchasing power only gradually eases, confidence is relatively fragile and appreciable caution persists over making major transactions".

