James Booth

The US could hit the EU with steel and aluminium tariffs as early as today, according to reports.

Last night the Wall Street Journal said the US administration could issue sanctions today after failing to win concessions from their EU counterparts in trade talks.

According to reports the announcement is expected on Thursday morning Washington DC time.

Read more: UK steel unions slam Trump's "misguided" decision to delay tariff decision

The deadline for EU exemptions from metal tariffs expires on Friday but trade talks between the US and the EU have not made much ground.

US tariffs are likely to trigger a retaliation from the EU.

US President Donald Trump previously announced a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports to the US and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium.

US allies Canada, Mexico and the EU were granted a 30 day reprieve on 1 June which is now drawing to a close.