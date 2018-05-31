Rebecca Smith

FirstGroup has announced that chief executive Tim O'Toole is stepping down with immediate effect, as the transport group revealed it had swung to a loss for the year to 31 March 2018.

Wolfhart Hauser becomes executive chairman, while Matthew Gregory will be appointed interim chief operating officer, while continuing his responsibilities as chief financial officer.

The figures

FirstGroup, which owns the South Western Railway franchise and is also a large bus operator in the UK, reported a statutory loss before tax of £327m, citing non-cash impairment of Greyhound, and "onerous contract provision" on the TransPennine Express franchise.

That was down from a profit of £152.6m reported the year before.

A full external review will soon get underway to assess the Greyhound business model and its prospects.

The company revealed that group revenue was up one per cent in constant currency, excluding the benefit of the new South Western Railway franchise, but adjusted operating profit fell by 10.4 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The chief executive's departure also comes less than a month after Apollo ditched a deal for the transport group. Earlier this month, Apollo said it did not intend to make an offer for First Group, but gave no reasons for why it was backing down.

FirstGroup had previously rejected a bid from the private equity giant, saying it fundamentally undervalued the company.

O'Toole said today:

The time is right for me to step aside. Today’s results clear the way for the new approach sought by our chairman and the board.

What the company said

Newly appointed executive chairman Wolfhart Hauser said of the company:

It is now a more stable and a more resilient enterprise, with a growing ability to capitalise on the leading positions we have in our markets. However, this year's results fell short of our ambitions – we are disappointed that we did not make the further progress we intended based on the trends we saw at the end of the previous financial year. The board is examining all appropriate means to mobilise the considerable value inherent in the group. Initial actions from its evaluation are underway, including conducting a full external review of Greyhound's business model and prospects, which will conclude in the coming months.

