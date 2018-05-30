Oscar Lopez

A top European industry lobby has told Prime Minister Theresa May today that “time is running out” for a Brexit deal, adding to growing EU pressure on Downing Street.

The Prime Minister welcomed representatives from the European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT), a forum of around 50 chief executives and chairmen of major multinational companies, to discuss the ongoing divorce talks.

Top EU bosses at the meeting included Carl-Henric Svanberg, the outgoing chairman of BP and chairman of Volvo; Harald Kruger, CEO of BMW; Paul Bulcke, chairman of Nestle; and Royal Mail's outgoing CEO Moya Greene.

A statement from Downing Street said the Prime Minister “spoke about the need to ensure our future economic partnership with the EU is ambitious and comprehensive, going beyond existing models”.

Brexit secretary David Davis then provided an update on progress in the negotiations.

But the business lobby were apparently unimpressed with how divorce discussions were proceeding.

“The uninterrupted flow of goods is essential to both the EU and UK economies,” the group said in a statement. “This must be frictionless as with a customs union. We need clarity and certainty, because time is running out. Uncertainty causes less investment.”

The statement from the ERT comes amid growing pressure from the EU over the lack of progress in key areas of Brexit negotiations, most notably on the Irish border.

During the latest, inconclusive negotiating round last week, the EU was evidently angered by London publicly threatening to go back on a deal to finance settlement if the EU did not give it full access to the Galileo satellite navigation system after Brexit.

That came in as the two sides’ envoys sat in a room in Brussels trying to find a solution to their disagreement over the European version of the GPS.