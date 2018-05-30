Transport for London eyes up bid to run Buenos Aires metro

Alexandra Rogers

Transport for London (TfL) is mulling a bid for a $3.5bn (£2.6bn) contract to run Buenos Aires’ metro system as it looks to develop its overseas capability.

City A.M. revealed earlier this month that TfL had hired WSP’s Helen Murphy as director of commercial consulting and international operations to lead the efforts to cash in on TfL's expertise in its ticketing systems and running services across the globe.

TfL’s commercial director Graeme Craig said London was the envy of many major cities who were keen to set up strategic transport planning and replicate TfL’s visibility across all transport modes.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We are currently examining a wide range of options to generate additional commercial income to invest in running and modernising transport in London. This potentially includes helping with the operation of transport infrastructure on behalf of other cities.”

However, concerns were raised that TfL, which is driving to reduce to its £1bn deficit, was not “robust” enough to take on such a big project.

Keith Prince of the GLA Conservatives told City A.M: “It’s all very interesting but TfL should get its own house in order first. It’s not as if TfL is a private company. It is speculating with Londoners’ money on a foreign venture and if it goes wrong and TfL doesn’t get the bid, it will be Londoners who will pick up the tab.”

Caroline Pidgeon, the sole Lib Dem of the London Assembly, said she suspected the intiative was the result of Boris Johnson’s recent visit to Argentina.

“I fear this is just a kite being flown by the foreign secretary, whose primary motive is creating more coverage for himself,” she said.

