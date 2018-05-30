Oscar Lopez

A Russian journalist who was reported to have been murdered in Kiev made a dramatic reappearance at a news conference in Ukraine today.

Ukrainian authorities earlier today had announced that Arkady Babchenko, a 41-year-old critic of President Vladimir Putin and of Russian policy in Ukraine and Syria, had been shot dead at his flat and that his wife had found him in a pool of blood.

His reported murder touched off a war of words between Ukraine and Russia, a flurry of condemnations from European capitals and Washington, and sent shivers through the journalist communities in both countries.

Read more: Bill Browder warned of 'great risk' to British citizens

But on Wednesday, an emotional Babchenko appeared before reporters saying he had been part of a special Ukrainian operation to thwart a Russian attempt on his life, and that he was fine.

“I would like to apologise for what you have all had to go through,” Babchenko told reporters. “I’m sorry, but there was no other way of doing it. Separately, I want to apologise to my wife for the hell that she has been through.”

Ukraine’s general prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko, who appeared alongside Babchenko, said it was necessary to fake the journalist’s death so that the organisers of the plot to kill him would believe they had succeeded.

Read more: MH17 crash was caused by Russian missile, investigators claim

Human rights groups greeted the news of Babchenko’s return with relief, but some are now demanding an explanation from the Ukrainian government for staging the elaborate crime.

"We are relieved that Arkady Babchenko is alive," said Nina Ognianova, Europe and Central Asia programme coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

"Ukrainian authorities must now disclose what necessitated the extreme measure of staging news of the Russian journalist's murder.

“CPJ is investigating this unprecedented situation and will have further comment once we have more details."