Diane James

The EU threat to democracy across Europe is now in full flow.

One may not like the Italian Five Star Movement or the Northern League, but between them they won the right to form a coalition government in Italy.

And yet the Italian President (who received 665 votes out of 1,009 from the Electoral College) did not approve the incoming Prime Minister’s choice of eurosceptic finance minister.

When the two parties dropped their attempt to form a coalition in protest, the President appointed Carlo Cottarelli, a former executive director of the International Monetary Fund, as Prime Minister.

Readers can expect this appointment to be welcomed across the EU – indeed, over the weekend, a senior German minister stated “we hope that Italy will have a stable, pro-European government soon”. EU pressure on the President no doubt had a hand in the Italian affair.

Brussels has recently taken aim at the democratically elected governments of both Hungary and Poland, and the EU has openly stated that in the future EU funding will be contingent upon member states having compliant governments.

Again, one may not approve of the governments in Hungary or Poland, but they were elected under the relevant national democratic process.

These situations are an insult to anyone who upholds the values of democracy. However, they should come as no surprise to observers of EU political meddling.

It was the EU, after all, that made Ireland vote again until it got the “right” referendum result, and that then ignored subsequent French and Dutch referendums.

So where does that leave the UK?

For Britain to properly and fully leave the EU, as the public voted for, this means the following: the UK shall no longer be subject to Commission Directives, the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, the Internal Energy Market, EU climate regulations, or the Common Fisheries Policy.

Britain should leave Europol, abandon the European Arrest Warrant, get out of the customs union and the Single Market, and reclaim its rightful shares from the European Investment Bank and the European Fund for Strategic Investment.

So far, on every single point, Theresa May’s government has wilted in the face of EU pressure.

We now hear from the Office of National Statistics that the EU expects the UK to continue to pay in £4bn annually into the EU budget, paving the way for the latest slap in the face to the UK electorate.

Under the current government, we are barely leaving the EU at all. Calls for a second referendum will be ignored (the EU will not countenance a repeat “wrong” vote outcome), and so the UK government will pursue an Associate Membership, as offered by Jean-Claude Juncker.

This will be sold to us as the best option, yet all it will involve will be removing one star from the EU flag. Everything else – the money, the loss of sovereignty and decision-making – will remain under EU control.

The looming crisis in Italy should spur the UK develop a backbone, toss back the EU membership prison keys, and learn to fall in love again with national democracy.

Britain is, after all, the country of the Enlightenment. The EU’s anti-democratic antics should have no place here.

