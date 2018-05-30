Wednesday 30 May 2018 6:01pm

London colleges slip down university reputation rankings as Oxbridge stays on top

 
Oscar Lopez
The Famous University Town Of Cambridge
Cambridge is the UK's top university based on its world reputation. (Source: Getty)

London’s top universities have all seen their global standing slip in the last year, according to the The Times Higher Education (THE).

THE has released its annual list of university rankings by reputation, and though UK universities are again well represented, claiming nine out of the top 100, London’s top institutions have all seen their brand recognition drop.

The THE list ranks universities based on their brand prestige in the global academic community.

American institutions took out the top three spots, with Harvard University claiming the top spot again, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and then Stanford.

Cambridge and Oxford rounded out the top five respectively, however, all London universities have dropped down in the rankings.

University College London dropped to 18th spot, down from 16 last year, while the Imperial College London dropped down to 20 from 18 in 2017.

The London School of Economics tumbled five spots to number 25, while King’s College dropped one spot to 42nd place.

Rank 2018

Rank 2017

Institution

Country/Region

1

1

Harvard University

United States

2

2

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

United States

3

3

Stanford University

United States

4

=4

University of Cambridge

United Kingdom

5

=4

University of Oxford

United Kingdom

6

6

University of California, Berkeley

United States

7

7

Princeton University

United States

8

8

Yale University

United States

=9

13

University of California, Los Angeles

United States

=9

9

University of Chicago

United States

THE’s editorial director of global rankings Phil Baty said: “The UK has some of the most prestigious universities in the world, admired across the continents. But their status is in no way guaranteed - all UK universities have either fallen down the global pecking order this year or stayed static.

“Particularly worrying is the decline of all London universities in this list. London is one of the world’s most dynamic and international capital cities, and has traditionally been the leading city in the world for outstanding higher education and research – drawing in talent from across the globe.

“If this data turns out to be the beginning of a trend of decline, the damage could be significant.”

The US once again dominated the list with 44 institutions in the top 100, while European institutions claimed 33 places in total.

The annual list is compiled from a globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics.

