Oscar Lopez

London’s top universities have all seen their global standing slip in the last year, according to the The Times Higher Education (THE).

THE has released its annual list of university rankings by reputation, and though UK universities are again well represented, claiming nine out of the top 100, London’s top institutions have all seen their brand recognition drop.

The THE list ranks universities based on their brand prestige in the global academic community.

Read more: London ranked best university city

American institutions took out the top three spots, with Harvard University claiming the top spot again, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and then Stanford.

Cambridge and Oxford rounded out the top five respectively, however, all London universities have dropped down in the rankings.

University College London dropped to 18th spot, down from 16 last year, while the Imperial College London dropped down to 20 from 18 in 2017.

The London School of Economics tumbled five spots to number 25, while King’s College dropped one spot to 42nd place.

Rank 2018 Rank 2017 Institution Country/Region 1 1 Harvard University United States 2 2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 3 3 Stanford University United States 4 =4 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 =4 University of Oxford United Kingdom 6 6 University of California, Berkeley United States 7 7 Princeton University United States 8 8 Yale University United States =9 13 University of California, Los Angeles United States =9 9 University of Chicago United States

Read more: This FTSE 100 company will start granting online degrees this year

THE’s editorial director of global rankings Phil Baty said: “The UK has some of the most prestigious universities in the world, admired across the continents. But their status is in no way guaranteed - all UK universities have either fallen down the global pecking order this year or stayed static.

“Particularly worrying is the decline of all London universities in this list. London is one of the world’s most dynamic and international capital cities, and has traditionally been the leading city in the world for outstanding higher education and research – drawing in talent from across the globe.

“If this data turns out to be the beginning of a trend of decline, the damage could be significant.”

The US once again dominated the list with 44 institutions in the top 100, while European institutions claimed 33 places in total.

The annual list is compiled from a globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics.