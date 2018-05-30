Photo booth firm plummets amid Japanese woes

Oliver Gill

Photo-Me suffered a torrid response to a warning on profits today.

The photo booth operator said while earnings for the year to April 2018 would be in line with expectations, 2019 profits would be hit by the restructuring of its Japanese operations.

Shares ended the day 26.55 per cent lower.

Annual turnover is expected to grow by six per cent, boosted by a one-off investment gain of £3.7m from its sale of Max Sight Group.

Photo-Me has decided to restructure its Japanese unit due to increased competition following the launch of the Japanese government’s “My Number ID” card programme.

Photo-Me operates around 50,000 photo units in 17 countries.

Analysts from N+1 Singer said the bulk of Photo-Me’s operations were “progressing well” but yesterday’s update implies a downgrade of 15 per cent of profits.

