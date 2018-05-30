London property group Telford Homes posts record revenues

Oscar Lopez

London-focused residential property developer Telford Homes posted its annual results this morning, with the real estate company seeing soaring revenues and a strong increase in profits.

The Figures

Telford Homes has seen record revenues in the last year, increasing from £291.9m last year to £316.2m in the year ending March 2018.

The company’s total profit before tax for the year exceeded original market expectations, increasing by 35 per cent to £46m.

The company said it was well placed to exceed £50m in total pre-tax profit for the year to 31 March next year.

Read more: Telford Homes expects record profits with growth fuelled by London shortage

The company has also traded strongly over the last year, with the proposed final dividend of 9p per share bringing the total dividend for the year to 17p per share, an increase of just over eight per cent.

Looking ahead, the company has a development pipeline of over 4,000 homes with several new acquisitions being actively pursued.

Why it’s interesting

Telford Homes’ positive results come at a difficult time for the London property market, with prices dropping across the capital, rents dwindling and demand dropping.

Read more: London house prices see biggest annual in nearly a decade

The company’s strong financial performance indicate that there is still resilience within the sector, particularly at this price point.

The company has also turned its focus to the Build to Rent market, which has proved successful and will likely continue to bolster the company’s profits as London increasingly becomes rent-driven.

Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index said:

“London property prices may have slipped, but the search for affordable housing in what remains one of the world's most desired places to live is continuing to buoy Telford Homes.

“Profit has easily exceeded market expectations, margins are looking healthy and the company expects profit growth in the current year of 8.7 per cent at least.

“Continued government support for first-time home buyers is also fuelling demand for new homes, while retiring baby boomers looking to invest continue to support the build-to-rent sector."

Analysts at Peel Hunt have given shares in the company a “Buy” rating.

What Telford Homes said:

Jon Di-Stefano, chief executive, told City A.M.: “From a financial numbers point of view, we couldn’t really be more pleased.

“We are still seeing a very strong market at our price point, the rental market is robust, and combined with a lack of supply, it creates a nice market dynamic.

“Built to Rent has driven some of our growth and will be a big part of how we grow the business over the next few years.”